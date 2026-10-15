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2 year warranty

Coffee

Coffee (11)

1 - 11 of 11 results
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  • Philips Series 5500
  • Philips Series 5500
  • Philips Series 5500
  • Philips Series 5500
  • Philips Series 5500
  • Philips Series 5500

Philips Series 5500
Fully automatic espresso machine

EP5547/90
  • 20 beverages
  • LatteGo
  • Black Chrome
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  • Philips Series 4400
  • Philips Series 4400
  • Philips Series 4400
  • Philips Series 4400
  • Philips Series 4400
  • Philips Series 4400

Philips Series 4400
Fully automatic espresso machine

EP4446/70
  • 12 beverages
  • LatteGo
  • Black Silver Painted
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New

EP8757/20
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  • Philips Philips All-in-1 Brew
  • Philips Philips All-in-1 Brew
  • Philips Philips All-in-1 Brew

Philips Philips All-in-1 Brew
Drip coffee maker with built-in grinder

HD7900/50
  • Always perfect coffee to any cup, mug or jug
  • Easy mix or switch between two bean types
  • Space-saving design with detachable water tank
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  • Philips Series 2200
  • Philips Series 2200
  • Philips Series 2200
  • Philips Series 2200

Philips Series 2200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP2220/10
  • 2 beverages
  • Classic Milk Frother
  • Matte black
  • Touch display
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  • Philips Daily Collection
  • Philips Daily Collection
  • Philips Daily Collection

Philips Daily Collection
Coffee maker

HD7432/20
  • With glass jug
  • Compact design (0.6L)
  • Black
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  • Philips Daily Collection
  • Philips Daily Collection
  • Philips Daily Collection
  • Philips Daily Collection
  • Philips Daily Collection

Philips Daily Collection
Coffee maker

HD7462/20
  • With glass jug
  • Black/silver
  • 1,2L capacity
  • 2-15 cups
  • Auto shut-off
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  • Philips Series 3300
  • Philips Series 3300
  • Philips Series 3300
  • Philips Series 3300
  • Philips Series 3300

Philips Series 3300
Fully automatic espresso machine

EP3347/90
  • 6 Beverages
  • LatteGo
  • Black Chrome
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  • Philips Philips Barista Brew
  • Philips Philips Barista Brew
  • Philips Philips Barista Brew
  • Philips Philips Barista Brew
  • Philips Philips Barista Brew
  • Philips Philips Barista Brew
  • Philips Philips Barista Brew
  • Philips Philips Barista Brew

Philips Philips Barista Brew
Semi-automatic espresso machine

PSA3228/01
  • 280gr dual bean container
  • 58mm stainless steel portafilter
  • Premium calibrated tamper
  • Americano button
  • 450ml temperature perfection milk jug
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  • Philips Essentials collection
  • Philips Essentials collection

Philips Essentials collection
Philips Drip Coffee Maker 1000 Series

HD7430/90
  • Durable, safe and efficient brewing
  • Smart and convenient design
  • Discover the full breakfast set
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  • Philips Maintenance accessories
  • Philips Maintenance accessories

Philips Maintenance accessories
Calc and Water filter

CA6903/10
  • CA6903/00
  • No descaling up to 5000 cups*
  • Prolong machine lifetime
  • 1x AquaClean Filter
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