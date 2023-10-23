2 year warranty
2 year warranty
HDA150/62
New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
Philips Turkish Coffee Maker for great tasting traditional Turkish coffee, fuss-free. With overflow and overheat protection and a 4-cup capacity to serve friends and family. Choose regular or slow brew and it will notify you when ready.
Slow brew function
4 cups capacity
Overheat + overflow protection
Easy-touch buttons
Ready indicator
Enjoy Turkish Coffee the traditional way with Slow brew function, as if prepared on hot coals for a more intense aroma and authenticTurkish coffee taste.
Always great tasting coffee with overheat and overflow protection.
Easily share with friends and family with 4 cups capacity.
Jug is not dishwasher safe