Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.
Delicious coffee from fresh beans: you can wake up your family with a full jug, or brew into your favorite mug for a break in the afternoon. Select intensity, and machine draws exact water for a perfect coffee at the right temperature. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.
Delicious coffee from fresh beans: you can wake up your family with a full jug, or brew into your favorite mug for a break in the afternoon. Select intensity, and machine draws exact water for a perfect coffee at the right temperature. See all benefits
Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.
Delicious coffee from fresh beans: you can wake up your family with a full jug, or brew into your favorite mug for a break in the afternoon. Select intensity, and machine draws exact water for a perfect coffee at the right temperature. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.
Delicious coffee from fresh beans: you can wake up your family with a full jug, or brew into your favorite mug for a break in the afternoon. Select intensity, and machine draws exact water for a perfect coffee at the right temperature. See all benefits
Integrated conical burr grinder to customize coarseness and unleash full aroma of your beans. You can also switch it off to use readymade coffee grounds.
All-in-1 Brew lets you brew in the glass or thermal jug, directly into your favorite cup*, mug*, or tumbler** to sip on the-go as you drive to work.
Smart Dosing ensures perfect water to coffee ratio with every brew, eliminating guesswork and allowing less refills. Always get the best coffee, never watery or sour.
Detachable duo-bean container with Aroma Seal lets you store and mix two different blends together. You also switch between decaf and normal. It is easy to clean - also thanks to included brush - and easy to refill.
Permanent filter can be reused brew after brew. It ensures perfect extraction time for optimal aroma and taste. It eliminates the need to use disposable paper filters.
No need to refill the water at every brewing thanks to Smart Dosing. And when you do refill, 10-cup water tank with easy-to-read levels has internal handle so that it can be conveniently removed from the appliance and positioned under the sink.
Coffee for all seasons! Enjoy your coffee warm during the winter, or brew it over ice to cool your summer days.
Easily fits between countertop and cupboard thanks to premium space-saving design without compromising on capacity.
Easy-to-read LED display. You can adjust intensity (1-3), number of cups (from 1 to 10) and coarseness level. Enjoy coffee just the way you like it at a perfect brewing temperature.
LED display shows timer-controlled brewing. Program when your coffee machine will start brewing to be woken up in the morning by the smell of fresh coffee.
Aroma twister swirls the aroma consistently throughout the jug for an enhanced taste.
Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm function. Machine can automatically turn off after brewing - or keep your coffee warm up to 5 hours later.
Country of origin
Accessories
Technical specifications
Design
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.