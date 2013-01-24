2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease. See all benefits
2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease. See all benefits
The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.
The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.
Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.
Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.
The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.
Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.
The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.
The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.
It’s easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic program which notifies when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.
For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
Country of origin
General specifications
Technical specifications
Customization
Variety
Other features
Accessories
Service
Sustainability
CA6500/63
CA6700/55