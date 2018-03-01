Home
Bottle warmers & sterilizers (5)

    Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
    Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF286/01

    • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
    • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
    • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
    • Adjustable 4-in-1 design
    Avent Microwave steam sterilizer
    Avent Microwave steam sterilizer

    SCF281/03

    • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
    • Sterilizes in 2 minutes
    • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
    • Fits most microwaves
    Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
    Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF285/01

    • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
    • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
    • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
    • Adjustable 3-in-1 design
    Avent Fast bottle warmer
    Avent Fast bottle warmer

    SCF355/03

    • Warms evenly, no hotspots
    • Warms quickly
    • Gentle defrosting
    • Warms baby food too
    Avent Fast bottle warmer
    Avent Fast bottle warmer

    SCF358/00

    • Warms evenly, no hotspots
    • Warms quickly
    • Defrosts quickly
    • Warms baby food too
