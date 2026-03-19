If the instructions below don’t help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request, so we may support you obtain a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2-year warranty.
Your Sonicare toothbrush measures the pressure you apply while brushing to protect your gums and teeth. If you apply too much pressure, the handle will change its vibration. You can enable or disable this feature by following the instructions below.
- Place the toothbrush on the charger.
- Press and hold the mode/intensity button and press the power button twice while on a charger. The handle will beep twice to confirm it is enabled.
- Disable the pressure sensor by holding the mode/intensity button and pressing the power button twice while on a charger. The handle will beep once to confirm it is disabled.