Your Sonicare toothbrush has different brushing modes. These modes may vary per toothbrush.
The default mode of your toothbrush is Clean. This mode provides a 2-minute brushing time and is suitable for everyday use. The other brushing modes are:
|Mode
|Brushing Time
|Benefit
|Clean
|2 minutes
|For an exceptional every day clean.
|Deep Clean
|3 minutes
|A longer mode to spend additional time in all areas of your mouth for an invigorating deep clean.
|Deep Clean+
|2 minutes/ 3 minutes
|Similar to Deep Clean. If your toothbrush is connected to the app, this mode runs for 2 minutes. If your toothbrush is not connected, this mode will run for 3 minutes.
|White/White +
|2 minutes 40 seconds
|To remove surface stains and polish your front teeth for a whiter smile.
|Gum Care
|3 minutes
|Perfect for cleaning your teeth and gums.
|Gum Health
|3 minutes 20 seconds
|A longer mode to allow additional time for cleaning your back teeth and improving your gum health
|Sensitive
|2 minutes
|Soft vibrations for a gentle yet effective clean for sensitive teeth and gums
|Tongue Care
|20 seconds
|Clean your tongue with the TongueCare brush head.
|Polish
|1 minute
|To brighten and polish your teeth.
|Max Care
|3 minutes
|A longer mode that combines clean and massage modes for an exceptional everyday clean with added gum massage.