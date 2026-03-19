How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Change the intensity on the Sonicare Prestige 9900
Your toothbrush is set at high intensity by default. This is the third and largest of the three indicator lights.
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The middle indicator light is for medium intensity.
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The bottom indicator light is for low intensity.
You can change the setting during the brushing cycle, by pressing the intensity indicator lights or in the Sonicare app.
Change the intensity on the DiamondClean Smart
Change the intensity with the power button
Change the intensity on the FlexCare Platinum
Change the intensity on the Sonicare app (Prestige only)
You can also change your Sonicare Prestige toothbrush intensity in the Sonicare app. Here is how:
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Open the Sonicare app.
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On the pre-brushing screen, tap the ^ button to expand the toothbrush settings: Tap Low, Medium, or High intensity on the top half of the screen.
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A checkmark will appear on the update screen. Indicating your intensity has changed successfully. It will also be shown on the handle.
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Tap the < arrow to start brushing with your new intensity.