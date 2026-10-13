2 year warranty
2 year warranty
You can use the shaving foil of your Philips lady shaver to trim and shave your body hair below the neckline. This includes, for example, your armpits, arms, legs, or bikini area (with a trimming comb).
Before you start:
Tip: the principles demonstrated in the videos below apply to all lady shave models, including those that are visually different from the one shown.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL128/10, HP6341/00.
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
How do I remove and attach the shaver attachment of my Philips lady shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?