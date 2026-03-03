Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
Published on 03 March 2026
At Philips, we are committed to reducing plastic waste. As part of our environmental efforts, some Philips products no longer come with a USB power adapter. While this may seem inconvenient, we assure you that it is because most consumers already own one or multiple USB wall adapters.
We will continue supplying USB charging cables with the product that can be used with a USB power adapter.
Below is more information about which power adapter you can use with your Philips product.
Can I buy the USB adapter through Philips.com?
The availability of purchasing a Philips USB power adapter varies by country. You can search for one of the adapters below (HQ87 or WAA1001/WA2001) or search “USB wall adapter” or “wall adapter” on the Philips.com site. Please contact us if you do not find what you are looking for.
I already own a USB power adapter
If you already own a USB power adapter, make sure that the power adapter is certified and meets safety standards, ideally from a trustworthy brand. See the safety standards for safe charging below:
Input voltage: 100-240V.
Output voltage: 5V.
Power output: 1A or higher.
If you want to use or charge your product in a moist environment, for example, in the bathroom, always use a splash-proof (IPX4) rated adapter.
I do not own a USB power adapter
We recommend a splash-proof (IPX4) adapter. You can get this adapter in the Philips online store or any other retailer. Look for "IPX4" text or symbols on the adapter.
You can find an example of the HQ87 IPX4 wall adapter below. Note: Icons and images designating splash proof or IPX4 vary by country. Check your user manual for recommended USB wall chargers depending on your product.
Product category
Recommended adapter
Philips Grooming and Beauty: OneBlade, Shaver's, Lady Shavers, Groomers, Head Pro, and Hair Clippers
Philips HQ87 splash-proof IPX4 adapter.
Philips Sonicare: Electric toothbrushes and water flossers