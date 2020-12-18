Home
Expected Hospitalization stats

Health systems and providers around the world are facing the same reality: how to provide high quality care on a reduced budget.

 

We’ve created our line of Efficia solutions specifically to give health providers access to high quality technologies and products, at an affordable cost.

 

Efficient, reliable and field-proven, Efficia products put the expertise of Philips technology and quality within reach. Together, we are committed to helping people everywhere get access to the care they need.

 

Read more below about the unique line of Efficia products, our approach to quality and design, and stories from satisfied customers.

Efficia

    Affordable innovation in Turkey

    My primary responsibility is providing the best care for our patients. To do that I try to provide the best medical staff, the best medical equipment and the best communication with patients and their families.”

    Burçak Kocatürk

    Nurse, University of Başkent Medical Group, Istanbul, Turkey

    Learn from your peers
    Affordable innovation in Portugal

    The support from the Company’s technicians is fantastic; they are always available to help us. I no longer call Philips a supplier but rather a partner, because that is really how I view Philips.”

    Fernando Casgtro

    Equipment Coordinator, Santa Casa de Misencordia, Portugal

    Learn from your peers
    Affordable innovation in India

    Multiple features of Efficia and Philips’s wide service network works out well for me. It brings efficiencies to the system and also is very dependable.”

    Dr. Uday Mahorkar

    Director and Cardiologist, Avanti Institute of Cardiology, Nagpur, India

    Learn from your peers
    Affordable innovation in Myanmar    

    By using these solutions, we get timely data and hence provide better treatment. That is why the results and outcomes have become more effective”

    Dr. Chi Li, Bahosi Hospital

    Learn from your peers
    When budget and quality matter


    Contain your costs, not your capabilities. Efficia meets the unique cost and quality needs of your patients and your organization.

    Explore other categories

    • Patient Monitoring

      Explore the wide selection of Philips patient monitoring systems and solutions designed to meet the challenges of today's patient monitoring practices.

      Read more

    • Emergency Care & Resuscitation

      Philips helps you respond to emergencies quickly and effectively wherever they occur. We offer a wide range of innovative, evidence-based emergency care and resuscitation solutions.

      Read more

    News

    • Philips, BioIntelliSense and University of Colorado receive U.S. Department of Defense funding for early COVID-19 detection

      Click to read more
    • What does the future hold for telehealth? Q&A with medical experts

      Click to read more
    • Philips to become a global leader in patient care management solutions for the hospital and the home through the acquisition of BioTelemetry, Inc.

      Click to read more
    Read more news articles

