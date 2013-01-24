Efficia Quality

Philips is dedicated to leading and creating a passion, culture, and accountability for quality and quality system compliance at every level and every place.”
Frans van Houten, President and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Philips
Meeting standards matters for every solution, in every region. Efficia undergoes rigorous testing for compliance with standards and quality and reliability targets. For example, standards for the Efficia CM Series include:
Philips commitment to quality begins with product and solution design and continues throughout the entire value chain. We focus on quality end-to-end, from the sourcing of material to delivery.
Used across all global sites, Philips’ quality management system is a process designed to help Philips products and solutions meet the high expectations of our customers and be compliant with worldwide regulatory requirements in various countries.
Irrespective of location, Philips follows this systematic closed loop process to embed quality and reliability into our products. In addition, Philips suppliers are held to the same standards and audited regularly so that they meet our stringent requirements.