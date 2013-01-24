Home
Heart rate

Global leader in health technology with Cardiovascular industry leading solutions and over 125 years of innovation experience

Partnering with Philips to enhance your Cardiovascular performance towards Cath Labs performance.

In this dynamic clinical space, we see a rapidly changing climate with highly opposing demands. Therefore, it can be a challenge to run your Cath Lab department finding your answers alone to deliver consistent, high quality cardiac care in a cost effective way.

 

That’s why Philips further develops within the cardiology space with Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions.

Key benefits

 

With Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions we want to partner to empower you to improve your clinical, operational and financial performance of your cardiology department. Ongoing collaborations have already shown the impact it can have to:

Elevate clinical performance icon

Elevate clinical performance

Boost operational efficiency icon

Boost operational efficiency

Deliver data icon

Deliver data-driven change

Long-term success icon

Strategize for long-term success

Our partnering approach


To support achieving both your short and long-term goals we offer a broad range of expertise’s relevant for cath lab management. Through a collaborative process we uncover deep insights to define actionable, tailored and flexible solutions. And as we are in this together, we will be partnering for the long-term, with shared purpose and joint commitment.
Hospital icon
Understand your ambition strategy challenges.
Assess
Identity icon
Baseline performance and identify improvement opportunities
Define
Hand shake icon
Partnering in a program integral solution business model joint objectives.
Drive Outcomes
Settings icon
Implement joint governance monitor progress.
Drive Outcomes
Hospital icon
Implement Joint governance Monitor progress
Quick scan

Identify improvement areas to meet clinical, operational or financial targets.

Challenge

Hospitals want to optimize work processes and improve their current setup of their cath lab department, based on objective data. Identifying improvements areas in patient planning, room occupancy, procedures, change-over times, patient waiting times, stock management and patient satisfaction are key.

Our Philips solution

Philips offers a Quick Scan assessment to assist hospitals in understanding the current state of their performance. A department wide analysis of various quality parameters; data exports combined with interviews and observations inside the department. Identifying key challenges and opportunities for improvements within six focus areas*. Highlighting recommendations for key challenges in order to enhance the performance of the cath lab department. Improving future-state processes starts with an understanding past performance. Enabling us to drive short and long term improvements along our collaboration.

Key outcomes

Baseline current performance (data-driven)

Identify improvement areas to drive outcomes

Increase patient and staff experience

Optimize the cath lab department

*Operational performance, technology management, facility planning & design, IT infrastructure, education & training and inventory management.

We provide the solutions in the following fields

Enlisting an experienced, trusted partner in cardiology

We harness decades of cardiology clinical expertise, services and technology innovations to define a solution based on your unique challenges.

Instead of addressing opposing demands in cardiac care alone, please contact Philips to explore what Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions can mean for you.

Let’s share our passion for cardiac care with a joint commitment to make a profound difference to improve people’s lives.
  • Broad understanding of the patient journey and information flows.
  • Industry leading propositions.
  • Digital and analytical capabilities.
  • Extensive long-term partnering experience.
  • Device agnostic, providing flexibility and clinical freedom of choice.
  • 100+ country global presence of a wide range of professional services.

Partnering with healthcare organizations to deliver better outcomes

  • The power of Quick Scan at Rijnstate


    Close collaboration unlocks clear insights
    It was good to have a ‘fresh pair of eyes’ come in and look at our cardiac catheterization rooms. Together with our Philips colleagues, we have created a strong platform for long-term collaboration that will improve the performance of our cath labs.”

    Caroline van Kouwen

    Cath Lab Department Manager Rijnstate

    Challenge

    Rijnstate is based at four sites in the Netherlands. The hospital is recognized nationally for its expertise in numerous areas, such as acute patient care and the treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

    “We were planning to construct a new cath lab with a wafting room and two new catheterization rooms – and we wanted to renovate a number of working areas in the department as well. I needed to see what options we had to improve our work process and set-up in the new department, and I wanted insight into whether two new rooms would be sufficient or whether we’ soon need a third new catheterization room.”

    Solution

    Philips Quick Scan department-wide analysis of various quality parameters; data exports combined with interviews and observations inside the
    department – leading to clear conclusions and a basis for long-term planning.

    Analyzing room occupancy, procedures, change-over times, patient waiting times, stock management and patient satisfaction for the two cardiac cauterization rooms.

    Benefits

    • Clear baseline defined for the long-term discussions and planning.
    • Identified clear opportunities for short-term improvements.
    • Optimization of facilities without requiring further expansion.
    • A performance-based solution partnering approach (data-driven, objective, focusing on unique customer needs).
    *Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

  • Cardiac careflow optimization


    Cardiology Performance Improvement Consulting
    The Philips consultants were very thorough in their review and assessment of our processes and experiences. From comprehensive analyses came a targeted list of improvement opportunities we feel certain will reinforce our commitment to exceptional patient care and sustain us as we move forward.”

    Aki Haukilahti, CFO Heart Hospital TaUH

    Tampere, Finland

    Challenge

    Identify areas of improvement in work processes and premises usage for the cardiac catheterization labs and heart surgery department of the Heart Hospital at Tampere University Hospital (TaUH).

    Solution

    Assessment of processes by using careflow mapping for the cardiac catheterization labs and heart surgery department to identify and guide improvements to enhance patient experience, promote staff well-being and improve operations.

    Benefits

    • Increased utilization of cath labs and heart surgery rooms.
    • Streamline workflow by creating interfaces for strong integration of IT systems.
    • Expand the role of nursing, allowing physicians to focus on core activities.
    *Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

  • The new Cardiac Care Center


    Tikur Anbessa Specialised Hospital (TASH)
    We want to transform cardiology care in Ethiopia, and in Philips we have a strong partner that understands our requirements and is able to provide us with a comprehensive hospital solution for state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment of cardiac diseases, including capability building and skills transfer.”

    H.E. Ato Amir Aman

    Minister of Health, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

    Challenge

    With a backlog of 6000+ procedures, affecting adults, children, it was clear that a state of the art cardiovascular care center was needed. This specialist facility's goal is to decrease cardiac disease mortality rate, expand the available clinical staff with CVD expertise and overcome budget challenges for investments.

    Solution

    Based on the feasibility study, Philips offered a turnkey construction of the new cardiac center, the delivery of goods, maintenance plan of 5 years for the equipment and education program to enhance clinical expertise*.
     

    • Capacity planning
    • Functional planning
    • Technology planning
    • Space planning
    • Concept design

    Benefits

    • Efficiently utilizing the available space during facility planning.
    • Selected the right technology for clinical services.
    • Early visualization of spatial flow (patient & staff) in the facility.
    • Predictability of capital spending at early phase.
    *In the project Philips delivered the following services: coordination concept design, volume design, cluster lay-out, construction budgeting.

  • Chicago Cardiac Catheterization Suite


    A new standard

    Challenge

    Transforming the Cardiac Catheterization Suite into a more efficient, forward-thinking and customer friendly environment; a lab built for tomorrow – a state-of-the-art referral center for the region offering exceptional patient and family experience.

     

    Solution

    • 360 assessment with on-site experience workflow improvement analysis
    • Service design strategy with definition of point of care touch points and patient experience scenario
    • Concept design including optimization of patient, staff and supply flow optimization
    • Ambient Experience solutions for patient holding areas and radial lounge

    Benefits

    • 97% overall patient satisfaction
    • 22% reduction in staff steps
    • 7% increase in procedure volume
    • 75% facility satisfaction score
    Data: Press Ganey Chicago Cardiac Catheterization Post Occupancy Study 2018
    *Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
    *

    Image-guided therapy systems


    Together with our procedural solutions we help to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient in real time during the procedure.

     

    EP Suite

    PCI Suite

    SHD Suite

    Vascular Suite

    Learn more

