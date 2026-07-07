Touch screen module pro

Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

The digital marker tool allows you to highlight a portion of the region of interest that stays visible during fluoroscopy and exposure, thus providing you with visual guidance during the procedure. The tool adapts to changes of magnification, zoom, SID, or detector format. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.