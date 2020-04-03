Azurion 7 B12/12

Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry leading Image Guided Therapy System allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Call +973 (31) 724 3135
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Bahrain
Call: +973 (31) 724 3135
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +973 (31) 724 3135
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Bahrain
Call: +973 (31) 724 3135
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Reveal hidden pathologies
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
The ability to treat one more patient per day
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
View product
Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integration with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor helps to enable confident clinical decision making and gap-free patient medical records, continuously monitoring the patient in the cath lab or extended throughout the hospital.
View product
The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
View product
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot gives you seamless access to all applications at one compact, customizable workplace to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
View product
When your interventional lab performs a variety of cases, efficient control of applications can promote effective teamwork and care. With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases.
View product
This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.
View product
Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.
View product
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap, a Philips-exclusive technology, creates a motion-compensated, real-time view of coronary arteries. Recent evidence demonstrates that DCR can reduce contrast agent by 28.8% during a PCI procedure. With DCR a highlighted coronary angiogram is superimposed on a live 2D fluoroscopic image, creating a colored roadmap that adjusts automatically, providing continuous visual feedback on positioning of wires and catheters.
View product
Instantaneous enhanced live visualization, to position and deploy balloons, stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, reducing overall procedure time.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryBahrain (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.