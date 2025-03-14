Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5300 Series is different. It packs powerful performance into a portable system to help you quickly reach the answers you need. Available in general imaging, point-of-care, and OB/GYN configurations, the Compact 5300 Series includes access to many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound systems in a compact design with proven workflow at the point of care. It’s compact without compromise.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Results of case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.