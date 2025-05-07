Rugged and compact vertical design glides in and out of tight spaces with ease

The large 21.5 inch touchscreen with antiglare glass offers optimal visibility and can be operated even while gloved. The control panel has large, easy-to-use buttons and knobs, providing tactile feedback to enhance workflow. 93% of users valued the flexibility to choose between the touchscreen and control panel.[1] Extensively tested for a 7-year lifecycle, Flash 5100 POC Pro keeps performing even after tens of thousands of brake lock-unlock cycles and control panel adjustments, miles and miles of travel, and the bumps and wall crashes that are a part of life for a POC system.