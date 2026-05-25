TAMS60Y/00
The Roller
An icon is reborn. The Roller brings true stereo sound and seamless connectivity to its unmistakable 80s style. It’s bold, it’s loud, and it delivers the kind of deep, well-defined bass that hits hard and stays tight.See all benefits
The Roller might look like it did in the mixtape era, but it’s been reengineered to deliver 120 W max (60 W RMS) of power and bass that goes deeper than ever before. If you’re outside, you can turn on Moving Sound to keep the bass strong and the sound clear in the open air.
Dual 3.5” drivers, dedicated tweeters, and an active crossover all work together to separate the highs and lows with precision. Twin passive radiators deepen the bass. The result? True stereo sound with powerful depth and crisp, clean detail.
Bluetooth® 6.0 lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect The Roller to two devices at once. You can also plug an external device into the USB-C port and listen to music that way.
If you’re hosting a party or you just want even bigger sound, you can use Auracast™ to broadcast music from The Roller to as many compatible speakers as you like. The LC3 codec is supported for better sound, and setup is simple via our companion app.
The rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives you up to 24 hours of playtime and swaps out easily at the end of its lifespan. A quick 15-minute charge will get you up to 3.5 hours of tunes and a full recharge takes around 3 hours. If your phone’s running low, you can plug it into The Roller’s built-in power bank to keep those playlists coming.
With an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, plus a built-in carry handle, The Roller is built to take the good times everywhere. Park lawns, pool decks, city streets, dusty dancefloors, simply set it down and turn it up.
You can use our companion app to turn on Moving Sound for outdoor play, select animations or wallpaper for the colour display, update firmware, and more. Plus, the app makes it simple to connect to other speakers via Auracast™.
We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled cardboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.
Even the display knows how to groove. Watch cassettes spin, vinyl turn, and equaliser bars bounce, or pick out a retro wallpaper. Essential controls and track info remain visible, and you can change things up or adjust the display's brightness via a physical button or our companion app.
Party in turquoise and pink, or let a soft white glow keep things mellow. Finely tuned LED light rings sync to the beat, and you can easily switch modes to match the vibe. Neon Stage, Crowd Pulse, Arcade Glitch, Bassline, the choice is yours.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Convenience
Compatibility
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
Design
Sustainability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.