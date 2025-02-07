HU1509/00
Say goodbye to dry air symptoms
Create a comfortable atmosphere in 3 ways with this smart & compact humidifier. The powerful mist boosts humidity levels quickly, while elevating your surroundings with aromatherapy and ambient lighting. All controlled through the Air+ app.See all benefits
Balanced humidity levels help to improve perceived air quality (1). This humidifier is developed to soothe discomfort caused by dry air, such as dryness affecting the skin, lips, nasal passages and eyes, as well as throat irritation, nasal congestion and static electricity. And it helps to keep your indoor plants well-hydrated, promoting a healthier home environment.
Don't be fooled by its compact size: With a powerful humidification rate of 250 ml/h, this device effectively humidifies rooms up to 38 m2 (2,3). Choose from 3 fan speeds and automatic settings for your preferred performance and comfort level.
Our humidifier emits a fine mist that rises over 80 cm, significantly higher than leading competitors (4). Boosting the mist high up in the sky, ensures even humidity distribution and preventing water droplets from forming around the device.
Breathe comfortably without frequent refills. The XL 3L water reservoir provides up to 32 hours of continuous use.
Experience all the benefits of aromatherapy with our humidifier's aroma add-on feature. Infusing the mist with your preferred essential oils, allowing you to enhance your overall well-being.
This humidifier features colored lights that gently move in harmony with the mist, creating a captivating and soothing atmosphere. Whether you prefer a warm, relaxing glow or a bright, invigorating scene, you can set the mood to complement any moment.
Experience a comfortable night’s sleep with optimal humidity and wake up more refreshed. Sleep mode ensures the device works quietly yet efficiently during the night. Use the night light to create a relaxing bedtime environment.
Whether you're at home or away, this smart humidifier gives you full control. The Air+ app provides a smart experience that allows you to adjust humidity settings, select optimal lighting, and program timers and schedules. Anywhere, anytime.
Our humidifier's top-fill design facilitates effortless refilling. Simply detach the top cover, replenish with water, and your humidifier is ready to operate.
Use in auto mode for carefree humidification. A smart humidity sensor monitors the air and automatically adjusts the mist to keep humidity at your preferred level: 40%, 50%, 60% or 70%.
The adjustable nozzle gives you the flexibility to direct the mist in any direction you please.
A water level alert notifies you when to refill the reservoir, and the humidifier automatically switches off when it runs out of water.
This humidifier is designed to make cleaning effortless. Smooth surfaces & easy to reach parts for quick and hassle-free maintenance.
