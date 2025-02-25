Search terms

  • Original Anti-Calc cartridge for 1000 series humidifiers Original Anti-Calc cartridge for 1000 series humidifiers Original Anti-Calc cartridge for 1000 series humidifiers

    Anti-calc cartridge Humidifier cartridge

    FY5133/00

    Original Anti-Calc cartridge for 1000 series humidifiers

    Enhance your humidifier’s longevity with our anti-calc cartridge. It efficiently removes minerals, preventing white deposits and maintaining your home’s air quality and cleanliness.

    Original Anti-Calc cartridge for 1000 series humidifiers

    Protects your humidifier from calc

    • Compatible with 1000 series humidifiers
    • Lifespan up to 2-3 months
    • In the box: 1 cartridge
    • Original Philips cartridge

    Compatible with Philips humidifiers, 1000 series

    This humidification cartridge is compatible with 1000 series humidifiers, including models HU1509 and HU1510. To find your humidifier model, check the bottom of the device

    Original Philips cartridge for the best performance

    For optimal performance, always use genuine Philips cartridges. Designed for a perfect fit, these filters undergo strict inspections and rigorous durability tests to ensure your Philips humidifier performs at its best throughout your cartridge's lifespan.

    Extends the lifetime of your humidifier

    Specially formulated granules absorb minerals such as calcium and magnesium from the water, preventing limescale buildup in your device. For areas with hard water, using a cartridge is recommended to maintain optimal performance

    Up to 2-3 months of usage

    For optimal performance we recommend replacing the cartridge every 2 to 3 months, based on the mineral content of your water and the frequency of use.

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app and easily order accessories when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Anti-calc cartridge
      Included in the box
      1x cassette
      Lifetime
      2-3 months

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      80 mm
      Product Weight
      0,047 kg
      Package Length
      44 mm
      Package Width
      44 mm
      Package Height
      84 mm
      Package Weight
      0,07 kg
      Product Length
      41 mm
      Product Width
      41 mm

    • Replacement

      For Philips humidifiers
      HU1509, HU1510

