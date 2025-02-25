Search terms

    Infuse the air with your favorite essential oils using Philips' original aroma pads. Designed for a perfect fit, they deliver long-lasting, intense fragrance, all while protecting your appliance.

    Aroma pads (24 pack)

    • Compatible with Philips Climate Care products
    • Lifespan of 24 months
    • In the box: 24 aroma pads
    • Original Philips aroma pads
    Compatible with Philips Climate Care products

    Compatible with Philips Climate Care products

    These aroma pads are compatible with 1000 and 5000 series humidifiers, 3000 series dehumidifiers and 5000 series fans. To find your product model, check the bottom of the device.

    Original Philips aroma pads for the best performance

    Original Philips aroma pads for the best performance

    For optimal performance, always use genuine Philips aroma pads. These pads guarantee efficient operation and optimal fragrance diffusion.

    Refresh your home with essential oils

    Refresh your home with essential oils

    The aroma-diffuser add-on allows you to create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and well-being. 2-3 drops of essential oil will add a pleasant scent to our home, day or night.

    Up to 24 months of usage

    Up to 24 months of usage

    These aroma pads provide consistent protection for your humidifier for up to one month each, depending on usage. For optimal fragrance results, we recommend changing the aroma pad when switching to a different essential oil.

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app and easily order accessories when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Aromapads
      Included in the box
      24 x aromapads
      Lifetime
      24 months

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      4 mm
      Product Weight
      0,033 kg
      Package Weight
      0,0412 kg
      Product Length
      20 mm
      Product Width
      26 mm

    • Replacement

      For Philips humidifiers
      CX5535, DE3203, DE3306, HU1509, HU1510, HU5710

