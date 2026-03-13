2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR3868/01
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Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
Eco passport Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender - English (US)
All (4)
Can I pour hot liquids into my Philips Blender jar?
Why do the ingredients in my Philips blender become warm?
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips blender gets hot
Contacting Philips
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