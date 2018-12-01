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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender HR3868/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender HR3868/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender

Discontinued

Avance CollectionInnergizer High Speed Blender

HR3868/01

Unlock More Nutrients

High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables*

See all benefits

Release 97% of nutrients from fruit and vegetables

Unlock More Nutrients

  • 2000W

  • 45000 RPM

Powerful 2000 W power and 45000 RPM

Powerful 2000 W power and 45000 RPM

Powerful blending with 2000 W and 45000 RPM

ProBlend Extreme Technology

'ProBlend Extreme' nutrient release technology unlocks nutrients from cells to be absorbed by the body.

Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs

Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs

Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Test conducted by independent laboratory in May 2016 with Pear, Strawberry, Beetroot, Tomato