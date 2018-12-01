2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR3868/01
Unlock More Nutrients
High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables*
2000W
45000 RPM
Powerful blending with 2000 W and 45000 RPM
'ProBlend Extreme' nutrient release technology unlocks nutrients from cells to be absorbed by the body.
Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs.
Test conducted by independent laboratory in May 2016 with Pear, Strawberry, Beetroot, Tomato