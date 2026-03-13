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2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionCoffee maker

HD7564/21

Viva Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Coffee maker

  • PDF file, 1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 29 June 2026

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