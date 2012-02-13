2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7564/21
Great coffee till the last drop
This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug.
With glass jug
AromaSwirl
Black & metal
The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.
The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.
The buffer ring around the glass jug provides protection and improved stability.