2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC8291/02
Discontinued
Can I reuse the dust bag of my Philips CompactGo?
What type of dust bags fit my Philips CompactGo vacuum?
Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
When and how to replace the dust bag of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How do I know the dust bag in my Philips Vacuum is full?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How should I clean the filter of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner shows the dust bag is full when it is not
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
The suction power of my bagged Philips Vacuum has decreased
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips Vacuum Cleaner