Powerful inside and compact on the outside
The new Philips CompactGo vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. It is powerful,easy to to carry, maneuver and store . You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful inside and compact on the outside
The new Philips CompactGo vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. It is powerful,easy to to carry, maneuver and store . You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way. See all benefits
Powerful inside and compact on the outside
The new Philips CompactGo vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. It is powerful,easy to to carry, maneuver and store . You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful inside and compact on the outside
The new Philips CompactGo vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. It is powerful,easy to to carry, maneuver and store . You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way. See all benefits
You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.
Thanks to its small size the appliance can easily be stored, saving valuable space.
The small nozzle and the Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture and delicate surfaces.
Superior cleaning on all floor types thanks to this consumer test winning multi-nozzle. Its wide air channel is designed for optimal airflow, providing effective cleaning even alongside walls. Its special double hinge ensures permanent contact with the floor for best cleaning results. Designed and produced in Germany by WesselWerk, this high quality nozzle has a metal soleplate with surrounding brushes that gently and thoroughly clean hard floors, crevices and carpets.
The variable power setting allows you to select the level of suction depending on the type of surface being vacuumed.
Design
Performance
Filtration
Usability
Nozzles and accessories
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions