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2 year warranty

All series

2000i Series Air Purifier

Discontinued

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2000i SeriesAir Purifier

AC2889/90

2000i Series Air Purifier

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Certificate Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier - English (US)

  • PDF file, 223.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Eco passport Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier - English (US)

  • PDF file, 126.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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