Active Carbon filter

FY2420/30
    -{discount-value}

    Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors. See all benefits

      Breathe the difference

      Reassurance of TVOC and odor reduction

      • Reduces TVOC*
      • Reduces odors
      As long as 12 months lifetime

      As long as 12 months lifetime

      Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

      Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

      Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        883442030770

