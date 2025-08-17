How do I attach attachments to my Philips OneBlade?

To find out how to attach and remove combs, guards, and other attachments from your Philips OneBlade, please refer to the information below.



Good to know: the techniques for attaching and removing combs and guards are the same regardless of which OneBlade model you have (including variants not shown in the image below).

Single-length beard combs Single-length beard combs are intended for use on facial hair. The remaining hair length after trimming (in millimeters) is printed on the comb.



The video below demonstrates how to attach and remove the comb. Press the comb onto the blade until you hear a click, to prevent it from falling off during use.



Compatibility: single-length beard combs are compatible with all OneBlade models. Play Pause

Adjustable beard combs Adjustable beard combs are intended for use on facial hair. The remaining hair length after trimming (in millimeters) is printed on the dial.



The video below demonstrates how to attach and remove the two types of adjustable comb. When attaching the second type of adjustable comb, ensure the small hooks on the underside of the comb (closest to the ends of the teeth of the comb) are hooked over the top of the blade.



Compatibility: the first comb shown in the video is only compatible with OneBlade Pro (shown on the far right of the image in the first section of this article). The second comb shown is compatible with all OneBlade models. Play Pause

Body attachments The body comb and skin guard are intended for use on body hair. The remaining hair length after trimming with the body comb is 5mm. The skin guard is designed to provide smooth skin while protecting your skin from nicks and cuts.



The video below demonstrates how to attach and remove the attachments. Press the attachments onto the blade until you hear a click, to prevent them from falling off during use.



Compatibility: the body comb and skin guard are compatible with all OneBlade models. Play Pause

OneBlade Intimate OneBlade Intimate Blades come with a skin protector attached, allowing you to shave sensitive areas with enhanced protection from nicks and cuts. Additionally, a body comb/guard is available for OneBlade Intimate, allowing you to trim body hair quickly and conveniently.



The video below demonstrates how to attach the OneBlade Intimate blade and body comb. Compatibility: OneBlade Intimate blades are compatible with all OneBlade models. The body comb shown in the video below is designed to fit over the skin protector and is, therefore, only compatible with OneBlade Intimate blades. Play Pause