Switch on the appliance. Gently but firmly place the flat surface of the blade against your skin. For best results, make long, smooth strokes with the appliance, against the direction of hair growth. Note that not all hairs grow in the same direction, so you may need to make strokes in a number of directions to catch all of them. For a clean shaven look, ensure you shave your face and neck, including any hairs that grow behind your jawline (to check, try turning your head from side to side while looking in a mirror). Clean your OneBlade under the tap with warm water after every use, and allow it to air dry.

Below you will find step-by-step instructions to shave using your Philips OneBlade or OneBlade Pro. Be sure to remove any combs or guards from the appliance before you begin.