Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex? Published on 04 September 2026 The advantages of Silicone compared to Latex: Highly transparent, for a natural and hygienic aspect Suitable for latex allergic people Silicone rubber is more durable than latex rubber Sturdy - hard for baby to bite through Tasteless and odorless, makes easier breast feeding compatibility. Latex smells and tastes of rubber, and can cause the baby to reject mom's breast Can be sterilized using boiling water, steam or cold water method Microwave resistant, and dishwasher-proof