Philips Support Why are my gums bleeding when I use the Sonicare AirFloss?

If you use your Philips Sonicare AirFloss for the first time, discomfort or bleeding can occur. This happens because you start a new oral care routine cleaning certain spots you have not cleaned well before.



Any discomfort or bleeding will disappear when your gum health improves. We recommend contacting your dentist if you bleed a lot or it does not stop after four weeks.



You can watch the video below for more information.