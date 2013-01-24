| Kingdom of Bahrain
| Mohammed Fakhroo & Bros WLL | شركة محمد فخرو وأولاده
| online@fakhroo.com
| Building No. 248, Road No. 339, Block No. 308, Palace Avenue,439,Manama, Gudaibiya
| Manama, Gudaibiya
| Yes
|
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
- IGT Systems
- Monitoring and Analytics
- CC Informatics
- Therapeutic Care
- Ultrasound
- Sleep Respiratory Care
- Precision Diagnosis Solutions
- HSDP HTS and EM
| Kingdom of Bahrain
| Bahrain Pharmacy & General Store BSC closed
|
| Bahrain / البحرين: Al ‘Ā؛imah / محافظة العاصمة ,403,Manama
| Manama
| Yes
|
- Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics