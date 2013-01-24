الصفحة الرئيسية
بصفتنا شركة رائدة تركّز على مجال تكنولوجيا الصحة، يكمن هدفنا في تحسين حياة 3 ملايين شخص بحلول العام 2030. وبهدف تحقيق هذا الهدف الطموح، قمنا بالتعاون مع موزعين ناجحين لتقديم المستوى نفسه من التميّز ورضا العملاء. في هذه الصفحة، يمكنك البحث عن موزعي منتجات Philips في منطقتك.
Kingdom of Bahrain Mohammed Fakhroo & Bros WLL | شركة محمد فخرو وأولاده online@fakhroo.com Building No. 248, Road No. 339, Block No. 308, Palace Avenue,439,Manama, Gudaibiya Manama, Gudaibiya Yes
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • IGT Systems
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Ultrasound
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
  • HSDP HTS and EM
Kingdom of Bahrain Bahrain Pharmacy & General Store BSC closed Bahrain / البحرين: Al ‘Ā؛imah / محافظة العاصمة ,403,Manama Manama Yes
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics

