Healthcare operations

Innovative operations management integrates quantitative and qualitative aspects of management to enable healthcare organizations to improve productivity and satisfaction, improve financial health, reduce waiting lines, shorten cycle times and improve patient’s overall experience. In short, changing the operating model from a way of working to a way of winning.
Our partnership with McKenzie Health is a great example of this and shows the importance of innovating with people at the heart.
The University of Vermont Health Network is an integrated academic health system serving a population of more than a million people in Vermont and northern New York. The network includes the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) in Burlington, the primary teaching facility for medical students at the University of Vermont.
Wye Valley NHS Trust is one of the smallest NHS Trusts in the UK. Located in a rural part of southwest England, it provides services via Hereford County Hospital and three community hospitals for Herefordshire, with a population of over 190,000, plus 40,000 patients in Mid Wales.
The University of Aberdeen has played an important role in the development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Forty years ago, its Department of Biomedical Physics and Bioengineering became the first in the world to conduct a clinical trial of MRI.
