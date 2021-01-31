Back in 1965, Professor John Mallard took up the new post of Professor of Medical Physics at the University of Aberdeen and was one of the pioneers in the development of MRI. In the early 1970s, he and his team designed and built a prototype MRI scanner. In 1975, it was successfully used to scan a dead mouse – the first time that “pathology” had been imaged by MRI.



The University of Aberdeen remained in the forefront of research. In 1992, Grampian Health Board installed its first commercial clinical scanner to serve the patients of the northeast, with the University continuing clinical research on this system. In 2000, the University installed its first research-focused commercial scanner in a purpose-built facility. This was replaced in 2007 with a Philips Achieva 3.0T MRI.