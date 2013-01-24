Our reactive support and proactive monitoring service is designed to address the challenges of an increasingly competitive environment for you, our trade partners.

Through a combination of reactive support and continuous, proactive monitoring, the intention is to prevent issues before they arise. In this manner, we support you in lowering your cost of service, reducing unplanned downtime, and speeding up issue resolution to positively impact customer satisfaction.

Philips Maintenance Optimization Service Agreements help you to: