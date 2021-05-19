Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Spectral-detector CT
Reviewing spectral images

It's not just CT.
 It's spectral-detector CT.

Experience the simplicity of spectral-detector CT

    Zero compromise

    With detector-based spectral, you acquire multiple layers of data—conventional and spectral—within a single exposure and without special scan modes for improved tissue characterization and visualization.

    Learn more about detector-based spectral at the Learning Center.

    Conventional CT Spectral CT

    It's not just CT, it's...

    Single scan needed

    Scan as usual

    A single scan for fast, low-dose conventional and spectral data for every patient, every time.
    Spectral always available

    Always available

    100% spectral, 100% of the time for results that are always available on-demand, even retrospectively.
    Reduced follow-up exams

    Reduced follow-up exams

    Improved tissue characterization and visualization may reduce the need for follow-up scanning for sub-optimal exams and incidental findings.
    Wide range of patient types

    Across patient types

    Benefits a wide range of patient types from pediatric to bariatric.

    Can you solve the mystery diagnosis using spectral?

    Go beyond conventional CT. See how layers of spectral-detector results can enhance your diagnostic confidence.
    • Toggle view
    test
    Chest for PE
    test
    Left atrial appendage
    test
    Abdomen pelvis
    test
    Pediatric abdomen
    test
    Neck mass

    See the cases up close in the PDF

    Download the cases here
    Mystery diagnoses - The cases (2.37MB)

    Ready to see if you're right?

    Check your answers here
    Mystery diagnoses - The answers (2.67MB)
    Our Philips spectral-detector CT allows us to acquire conventional and spectral data in one scan, with no change in our current workflow.

    Dr. Charles White

    Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine

    Be the first to know

    Exciting things are happening in spectral-detector CT this year. Sign up for updates and be the first to know about upcoming news or get in touch with a sales representative to learn more.
    Sign up for updates
    Get in touch

    It’s not just spectral.
    It’s the future.

    Be the first to see what’s new in spectral CT. Sign up for the special announcement event happening May 19, 2021.

    Limited spots available. Reserve yours now.
    Reserve your spot
    Sign up for updates
    Spectral CT sneak peek

    The future is coming

    0
    day days
    0
    hour hours
    0
    minute minutes
    0
    second seconds

    Learn more about spectral-detector CT

    Spectral vs conventional
    See the difference between spectral-detector CT and conventional CT
    Learn more
    Spectral-detector whitepaper
    Learn about the advantages of spectral-detector CT
    Download whitepaper (1.87MB)
    Spectral CT image
    Re-experience the Philips 2020 spectral CT virtual summit
    Learn more
    CT image analysis
    Discover all CT solutions
    Learn more

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    number one icon

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *
    number two icon

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    Final CEE consent

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand