See beyond the conventional. Discover the next generation of multi-energy CT.

With Philips true detector-based spectral CT, scan as you normally would for fast, low-dose conventional and spectral data. Detector-based, multi-energy CT acquires scans within a single exposure and without special scan modes, and with results on-demand. No longer do you have to choose between viewing anatomical structures and identifying material composition.

More than 40 years of CT innovation 

Discover how the evolution of Philips continues to improve people’s lives with spectral-detector results in CT imaging.

Philips
Conventional CT

Transformed spiral scanning

1986: Introduction of the I.Q. CT imaging system scanner

The I.Q. was the industry’s first slip ring scanner with an on-board X-ray generator, which revolutionized CT (by making it a faster acquisition) and opened the way for spiral scanning, which transformed CT.

 

Spiral scanning transformed CT from being a very slow modality to a faster one.

With the advent of the multi-slice scanner, the next transformation of CT introduced new imaging such as cardiac imaging and an even faster mechanism.

Advancements in
Philips CT

Innovations of CT systems

1990’s: Multi-slice scanner, simulator, and advanced tube technology

Philips introduced the industry’s:

  • First multi-slice scanner, the CT Twin, a dual-slice scanner that transformed CT to multi-slice
  • First CT Simulator, using ACQSIM CT software
  • First dedicated large bore Oncology CT Scanner, the ACQSIM CT, which was an 85cm single slice CT
  • Pioneered a liquid-bearing tube on a CT system, the AV Expander

Detector-based
multi-energy CT

Receiving conventional CT

2016: Philips IQon - the first spectral detector CT

Spectral detector CT transformed conventional CT to a quantitative CT. The second-generation Philips Spectral CT 7500 receives an Aunt Minnie Award for Best New Radiology Device in 2021.

Spectral
Photon Counting*

Photon counting

2023 and beyond: Photon Counting*

The next frontier, Photon Counting* builds on advancements spectral already delivers in the areas of clinical certainty, dose efficiency and targeted imaging.

*Work in Progress, not FDA cleared.

Why spectral

Why Spectral CT?

Unlike traditional CT images, spectral-detector CT images capture spectral information 100% of the time —without special planning or set-up. That means you can analyze the spectral data in any image retrospectively, using a variety of spectral viewing tools. You can, for example, adjust the monoenergetic level or get Zeffective maps.

Can you see the difference? 


Move the slider to reveal spectral results when compared to conventional CT.

Conventional CT Spectral-detector CT
Conventional CT Spectral-detector CT

How spectral detector works

Spectral detector simultaneously absorbs and differentiates high and low energy from a single polyenergetic X-ray beam. Spectral results are acquired within a single scan without the need for special modes.

A conversation with Oren Zarchin

Spectral Results Anytime, Anywhere. Single DICOM entity contains sufficient information for retrospective analysis.

How Spectral CT technology works

Detector-based spectral CT simultaneously absorbs and differentiates high and low energy, in a single polyenergetic X-ray beam at the detector level.

Portal banner

Key features of spectral detector CT

Dr Douek
Spectral CT helps me objectively differentiate contrast staining from hemorrhage, obviating the need for additional follow up scanning and prolonged patient observation, which can result in reduced costs and radiation exposure to patients.1,2

Ryan K. Lee, MD

Chair of the Department of Radiology, Einstein Healthcare Network

Customer Spotlights

A conversation with Oren Zarchin

See what our customers are saying about Spectral CT 7500.

  • Dr. Gopal Punjabi, Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN
  • Dr. Eliseo Vañó Galván, Hospital of Nuestra Señora del Rosario, Spain
  • Pr Philippe Douek from HCL, Lyon, France
  • Prof. Dr. med. Hans-Ulrich Kauczor, Heidelberg University Hospital, Germany

More from the world of spectral-detector CT

Photo of Philips Spectral CT 7500 system

Spectral detector CT Research Compendium

Learn more (1.38MB)
Photo of clinician and patient with spectral-detector CT system

Advantages of a spectral detector-based CT system

Learn more (1.87MB)
Cover of product brochure for Philips Spectral CT 7500 system

A scientific review of dual-energy and spectral computed tomography imaging

Download brochure
1Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

2Source: Naveed, J of Neurointerventional Surgery, 2020, “Utilizing dual energy CT to distinguish blood from contrast leakage following middle meningeal artery embolization for chronic subdural hematomas” – included as substantiation

