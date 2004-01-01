An AI-based automated image analysis application that identifies several radiological findings in chest CT (e.g., consolidation and ground glass opacity) to support the management of adult patients with suspected of diagnosed COVID-19 pneumonia.
CT Pulmo Auto Results are not intended to replace the interpretation of the diagnostic image. Not available for sale in the USA. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.
