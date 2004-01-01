Enables review and analysis of thoracic CT images, providing segmentation, quantification and characterization of physician-indicated lung nodules in a single study, or over the course of several prefetched thoracic studies. The application can be used in both diagnostic and screening evaluations, supporting Low Dose CT Lung Cancer Screening(1). Offers a Prediction Risk Calculator(2)(3) tool based on patient and nodule characteristics for estimation of the probability that the lung nodules detected on baseline screening low-dose CT are malignant. Discreate results sharing (4) enables automatic transfer of structural results between the Workspace and reporting solutions, reducing reporting time and optimizing AV reporting workflow.
