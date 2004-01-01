Provides dedicated tools for findings detection, visualization and assessment of vessels, bones and spine anatomies in 2D and 3D CT images. Automatic navigation-path for calculation of the spinal cord as well as automatic detection and labeling of spine vertebrae and discs. Bones segmentation using an interactive segmentation tool to create a workspace for virtual repositioning of individual bone segments.
