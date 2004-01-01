Generates qualitative and quantitative information about image intensity changes over time. It supports identification of hypo-perfused areas in acute stroke by use of quantitative color maps. The perfusion and summary maps can be automatically generated and sent to PACS for convenient reviewing. And sent to a pre-defined list of recipients via email in less than 2 mins(4)(5) .
Quality indicators (‘traffic lights’) highlighting potential acquisition inaccuracies that may affect results reliability. With studies of sufficient scan duration, permeability analysis can be used as an assessment of the contrast agent permeation of the blood-brain barrier.
The application offers automatic detection of reference artery, vein, mirror line and brain mask as well as 3D motion correction.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Enhanced in ISP 12.1.6
(2) Configurable settings now allow to select either TTP or Tmax for calculating the summary maps.
(3) Summary maps are calculated according to default thresholds. Enable user to configure calculated parameters.
(4) Content sent via email is not for diagnostic use.
