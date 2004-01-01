Provides a set of tools for the visualization of one or multiple cardiac phases using original images or MPR\MIP images in axial, coronal, sagittal or dedicated cardiac axes (short axis, horizontal long axis, and vertical long axis). The Viewer supports basic measurements as well as basic ventricular functional analysis based on “Area-Length” method to estimate end systolic volume (ESV), end diastolic volume (EDV), cardiac output (CO), and ejection fraction (EF).
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.