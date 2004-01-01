CT Bone Mineral Analysis (BMA) is designed to measure bone density in one or multiple time points. Using an internal reference method(1), the application reduces reproducibility errors in multiple time point measurements and provides T- and Z- score which help physicians assess the risk of osteoporosis.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
(1) Muller DK, et al., Phantom-less QCT BMD system as screening tool for osteoporosis without additional radiation. Eur J Radiol. 2011; 79(3):375–81.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.