IntelliSpace PACS iVault is a fast, always online medical image PACS archive solution. It provides images and information to users across your enterprise. It scales to millions of studies per year and hundreds of concurrent users.
IntelliSpace PACS iVault is based on an expandable array of RAID-5 Direct Attached Storage units. This modular architecture provides scalable storage to support the needs of a single stand-alone institution and distributed configurations for fully integrated healthcare networks.
iVault offers extra data security by storing clinical data on its multiple storage servers. The servers also provide load balancing for fast and reliable data delivery.
Low cost retrieval enhances bandwidth usage over WAN.
Human support enables Philips Customer Care to identify and rapidly respond to issues that could potentially impact system performance.
System is guaranteed to be up and running for 99.99% of the time, giving you the security you need in life-critical situations.
Philips Disaster Recovery Data Center works with you to develop a fully integrated Disaster Recovery Plan for your institution in case of natural disaster. This enables us to do a full data recovery within 96 hours.
This feature allows you to access image data even if the central database server or WAN is not available.
Tier 1 Facility is designed for security and fault tolerance.
All images in IntelliSpace PACS iVault are stored on RAID-5 Direct Attached Storage units, to facilitate image delivery in three seconds or less.