Search terms

EN
AR

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia

Patient data management system

Leveraging clinical information is a key component to drive improvements and deliver a high quality of patient care. Hospital systems are facing staffing challenges in all disciplines along with increasing operating costs. IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) can provide advanced clinical decision support, which can enable structured documentation and analytic tools across the care continuum. ICCA can help you cut through the complexity to support your delivery of quality care, patient and staff safety and better patient outcomes.

Contact & support
Features
Enhances patient care

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
Improve financial outcomes

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.
ICCA for critical care

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for anesthesia

ICCA for anesthesia

From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.

ICCA for anesthesia

From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.

ICCA for anesthesia

From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.
  • Enhances patient care
  • Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
  • Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
  • Improve financial outcomes
See all features
Enhances patient care

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.

Enhances patient care

ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.

Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence

Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.

Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units

The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
Improve financial outcomes

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.

Improve financial outcomes

For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.

Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities

ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.
ICCA for critical care

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.

ICCA for critical care

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for anesthesia

ICCA for anesthesia

From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.

ICCA for anesthesia

From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.

ICCA for anesthesia

From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.