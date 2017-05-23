Leveraging clinical information is a key component to drive improvements and deliver a high quality of patient care. Hospital systems are facing staffing challenges in all disciplines along with increasing operating costs. IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) can provide advanced clinical decision support, which can enable structured documentation and analytic tools across the care continuum. ICCA can help you cut through the complexity to support your delivery of quality care, patient and staff safety and better patient outcomes.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Enhances patient care
ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Enhances patient care
ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
Improve financial outcomes
Improve financial outcomes
For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.
Improve financial outcomes
For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.
Improve financial outcomes
For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for anesthesia
ICCA for anesthesia
From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.
ICCA for anesthesia
From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.
ICCA for anesthesia
From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.
Enhances patient care
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Enhances patient care
ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Enhances patient care
ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
Improve financial outcomes
Improve financial outcomes
For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.
Improve financial outcomes
For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.
Improve financial outcomes
For timely, appropriate reimbursement, diagnoses and procedures can be entered either in free text – by selecting from standard coding catalogues – or from easily integrated house catalogues. An embedded search engine and hit lists make it easy to find the codes you need quickly.
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the care continuum. ICCA can run on your existing IT infrastructure, saving costs and decreasing maintenance concerns. We support IHE standards and work with other documentation systems to support patient documentation throughout the care continuum.
ICCA for critical care
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for anesthesia
ICCA for anesthesia
From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.
ICCA for anesthesia
From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.
ICCA for anesthesia
From populating pre-operative patient information, to presenting actionable information during procedures, to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record post-operatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most. ICCA offers: streamlined pre-operative evaluation process, intra-operative documentation support, post-operative support that can potentially speed up discharge, simplified clinical workflows, documentation automation, continuous patient record, and data analysis & reporting.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.