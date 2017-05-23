Home
The Efficia ECG100 acquisition device is a cost-effective way to capture, display, and print simultaneous 12-channel ECG waveforms for both inpatient and outpatient care.

Features
Connecting to care

Specifications

ECG acquisition device
Patient module
  • Separate ECG acquisition device
Dimensions
  • <lt/> 150 mm (L) x 90 mm (W) x 30 mm (H)
Weight
  • <lt/> 0.4 kg (without ECG cable)
Power adapter
  • Input voltage: 100 to 240VAC Input current: Maximum 0.15A @ 240VAC Input frequency: 47 to 63Hz Output voltage: 5V ± 5% Maximum output current : 2A
Operating conditions
  • Temperature 10 °C to 40 °C (50 °F to 104 °F) Humidity 10% to 90% relative humidity (non-condensing)
Battery
Type
  • Lithium-ion rechargeable battery
Capacity
  • 3.7V typical with 1.9AH battery capacity
Life cycle
  • At least 300 charging cycles
Display/data screen
Touch screen
  • Resistive/capacitive touch screen on tablet/mobile phone
Display channels
  • 12
Keyboard
  • Touch keyboard on tablet/mobile phone
Displayed patient data
  • Patient name and age, heart rate, waveforms
Other displayed data
  • Acquisition device battery indicator, lead label, speed, gain, filter settings, warning messages, info messages, prompts, 12 lead standard display
ECG measurements
Standard global measurements
  • Yes
Connectivity
Soft AP mode WiFi connectivity
  • From acquisition device to application
Storage
Number of ECGs stored
  • Storage depends on SD card capacity and internal memory of the tablet/mobile phone; 1,000 ECGs can be stored on 1 GB
ECG acquisition details
Number of channels
  • 12
Acquisition mode
  • 10 seconds simultaneous data
ECG report format
  • PDF
ECG report output
  • 6x2, 3x4, 3x4 + 1R, 1x1, lead groups
Pace pulse detection
  • Yes
Raw data acquisition on analog front end
  • 1,000 samples per second
Sampling rate
  • 500 samples per lead
Auto frequency response
  • 0.05-150Hz, 0.15-150Hz, 0.5-150Hz, 0.05-100Hz, 0.15-100Hz, 0.5-100Hz, 0.05-40Hz, 0.15-40Hz, 0.5-40Hz
Key features
Simultaneous 12-lead ECG from 10 electrodes
  • Yes
Defibrillator protection
  • Yes
Leads off detection
  • Yes
AC noise removal
  • Yes
Wireless printing of PDF ECG report
  • No
LED indication on acquisition device for battery, WiFi, power, and ready to acquire ECG
  • Yes
Device Requirements
Display
  • Uses off-the-shelf Android-based tablet/mobile phone
Display size
  • Minimum 4.2 inch screen size
Display resolution
  • Minimum 800 x 480 pixel
Memory
  • Minimum 512 MB configured RAM and 1 GB flash memory
Environmental storage conditions
Temperature
  • -20 °C to 50 °C (-4 °F to 122 °F)
Humidity
  • 10% to 90% relative humidity (non-condensing)
Classifications
IEC safety classification
  • Class II Equipment
Applied part
  • Defibrillation proof type CF applied part
IP rating
  • IPX1
ECG Cable
10-lead wire single connector lead set
  • Yes
IEC
  • Yes
Banana plug type connectors
  • Yes
Standards compliance
IEC 60601-1: Ed 3.1 2012
  • General requirements for basic safety and essential performance
IEC 60601-2-25, Ed 2.0 2011
  • Particular requirements for the basic safety and essential performance of electrocardiographs
IEC 60601-1-2: Ed 3.0 2007
  • Electromagnetic compatibility requirements and tests

  • The Efficia ECG100 is not available in all geographies; please check with your Philips representative for more information.