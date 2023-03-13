Remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery and provide a better care experience via interactive collaboration, intuitive analysis and comparison tools, and enterprise access. Enable secure and instant access to medical images, documents, requests and reports with Philips Enterprise Viewer, our vendor-agnostic, zero-footprint enterprise viewer that connects with existing patient records to provide accessibility and clinical data sharing solutions.
Available as an independent viewer, the enterprise viewer can also be integrated within an EMR or EHR portal as an embedded application or it can be used in a separate window through URL activation. Multiple logins are eliminated, saving end users time when accessing critical patient information. With just one click, physicians can securely send a link to a study to a colleague, who can view that study and collaborate from virtually anywhere, rather than travelling to the hospital to view on a client server. Deliver images to mobile devices at the bedside, in the clinic, in remote locations practically anywhere. Pure-web and platform-independent technologies provide access from multiple operating systems and via a web browser with operating platforms utilizing HTML5, including PC, Mac and validated mobile devices.
Enterprise access with mobile support
Ease collaboration
Enable borderless care team collaboration anywhere
Working in concert with other clinicians can be essential for high-quality patient care: Enterprise Viewer offers communication via chat, live screen-sharing between clinicians, and it supports sticky notes communication, including indication of critical results. These features make it easy for physicians to seek and receive a second opinion, without burdening the IT staff or hospital budget with additional software.
Reporting features
Intuitive, powerful tooling and multimedia reporting
The Enterprise Viewer offers advanced clinical tools such as real-time 3D post-processing, MPR and volumetric comparisons, synchronized scrolling between data sets for quick reference, and native ECG viewing. It also includes side-by-side comparison of DICOM, and non-DICOM data Advanced functionality includes bookmarks and hyperlinks. Added features include updates templates for reporting, auto printgin, and report signature notification.
Security
Secure data access from any archive
The enterprise viewer makes it easy for physicians to consult the patients entire clinical portfolio, as well as access data originating from a variety of clinical systems. Supported data types include radiology and cardiology images, diagnostic native ECG, PDF, JPG, MOV, MP4 and CCD. The enterprise viewer also includes web access to view data directly. The zero-footprint design eliminates application software installation and maintenance. And the pure web-based technology is supported by advanced back-end rendering and streaming capabilities for high-speed performance that enhances the clinicians viewing experience.
Ease collaboration
Reporting features
Security
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
