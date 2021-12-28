Accelerate your exams

Accelerate your clinical scans by up to 50% with virtually equal image quality³ thanks to Compressed SENSE. This method is suitable for all anatomies and can be used for all anatomical contrasts, in both 2D and 3D scanning. MultiBand SENSE allows to either accelerate DTI imaging by up to 45%, with virtually equal image quality⁴, or to maintain similar scan time and acquire twice as many diffusion directions. For fMRI, two times larger anatomical coverage can be acquired⁴, at similar scan times. Or gather two times more volumes per unit time, with virtually no compromise in SNR⁴.